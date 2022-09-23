Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 861 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AWK opened at $142.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

