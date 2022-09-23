Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $188.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

