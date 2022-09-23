SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.41 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.3% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.6% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.01 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.44 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

