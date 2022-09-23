RB Capital Management LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.
Shares of WDAY opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
