Brokers Set Expectations for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.07) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.75. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after buying an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after acquiring an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,891.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,465 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

