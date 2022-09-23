Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $594,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $281,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

