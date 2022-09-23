Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $22,627,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.