Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

PBP stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

