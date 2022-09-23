RB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,583 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

