Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Trading Down 3.8 %

American Express stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

