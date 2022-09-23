Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

