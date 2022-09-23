Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of SLS stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

