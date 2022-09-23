1,358 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $154.01 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

