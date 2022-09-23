Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AJG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

AJG stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $191.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

