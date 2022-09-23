RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $609.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $868.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

