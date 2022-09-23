Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $836.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

