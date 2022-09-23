Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.55) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.46. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.