Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 770 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.