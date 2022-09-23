Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 8.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Kroger by 34.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 436,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 110,692 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 5.4% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in Kroger by 22.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

