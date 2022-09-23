Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.39 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,606 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

