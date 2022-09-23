Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,531 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

