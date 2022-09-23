Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $219.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.19. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $208.10 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.