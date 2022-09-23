The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 128.4% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HIG opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

