Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 845,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,408 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

