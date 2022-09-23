Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Down 3.7 %

Insulet stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.