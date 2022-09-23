Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 5.4 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $140.11 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

