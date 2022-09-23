Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,959 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

