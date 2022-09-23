Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $237.57 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

