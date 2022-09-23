Greenspring Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT opened at $240.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $237.57 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

