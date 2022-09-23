Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.22.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

