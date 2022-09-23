Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,799,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,466,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $208.65 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $223.90. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.19.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

