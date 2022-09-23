Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.84.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $320.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.62 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.