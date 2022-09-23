Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

