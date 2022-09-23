Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $116.73 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $174.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.41.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

