Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,859,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 847,312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 772.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 909,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 805,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Umpqua by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 547,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Performance

Umpqua stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.