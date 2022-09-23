Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,258.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.86 and a one year high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

