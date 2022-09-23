Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

