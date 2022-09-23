T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

