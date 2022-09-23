General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.