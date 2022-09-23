Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $71,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,592,000 after acquiring an additional 90,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,372,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

CHD opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

