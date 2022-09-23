Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,150 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.