Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 224.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $145,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Insider Activity

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.29 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

