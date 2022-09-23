WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after buying an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

WEC stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.