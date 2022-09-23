NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $312.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

