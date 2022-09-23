General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,156. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

