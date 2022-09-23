Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).
Whitbread Trading Down 1.4 %
WTB opened at GBX 2,475 ($29.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,462.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,605.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,666.84.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
