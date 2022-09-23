Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

WTB opened at GBX 2,475 ($29.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,462.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,605.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,666.84.

In other news, insider Chris Kennedy acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

