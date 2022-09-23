Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.74 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

