Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Graco by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 237,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

