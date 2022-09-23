Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 435,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 122.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 534,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 153,793 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

CHKP stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Barclays reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

