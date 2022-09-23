Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,864 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

